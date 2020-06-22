Nuno hails his Wolves supersubs

After 100 days without a match, Nuno’s lot got back going with a 2-0 triumph at West Ham.

And the substitutes shone as Traore set up Raul Jimenez with a peach of a cross to open the scoring, before Neto came up with a stunning volley which he admits is the best goal of his young career.

It was an important three points in the race for more European football, and Nuno said on his game-changing attackers: “It was good as the players had an immediate impact on the game.

“That’s the idea. When you prepare a game of 90 minutes, you have to assess all the moments and be ready to react.

“So, I’m happy with introduction and the impact of the players, of course.

“It’s not easy. First of all, we had to be organised – compact, solid – and I think we achieved that.

“The back three performed very well, but the tempo, that’s a discussion we will have throughout the games.”

After what was a solid first half for Wolves, the game went into a bit of a lull towards the hour mark as some players, understandably, appeared to tire on the back of a three-month break.

But Nuno’s double-sub proved a masterstroke, with the pace and trickery offered by both Traore and Neto proving far too hot to handle for the Hammers.

Teams can now make five substitutions and when asked if those coming off the bench now have a more crucial role to play, Nuno said: “Of course. It’s for everybody, all the teams.

“You have to manage well and work hard to be able to perform for as many minutes as possible.

“It doesn’t mean you have to make five subs, but having that chance allows us to have some players to go to the extreme of their strengths.”

Breaking the deadlock, Traore surged to the byline in trademark fashion before sending over an inch-perfect cross for Jimenez, leaving the Mexican with a simple finish.

But it got even better as Traore – involved again – fed Matt Doherty, whose ball into the box was hammered home by Neto.

The winger caught it ever so sweetly, and even admitted: “This one is the best professional goal I have scored – the way I hit the ball.

“It was very hard. When Doherty crossed, I already saw the ball was coming for me, so I tried to position my body and I hit it strong.

“It was a good goal, I think, and I’m very happy. Of course, scoring a goal is beautiful, you know. And scoring a goal like this is unbelievable.

“If I score a good goal, it’s the best thing I can have.

“It’s the best feeling, so I’ll work hard to get more goals like this.

“The subs are very important. The coach told us to be ready for when we get in, to give our best.

“Sometimes the subs win games, so it’s important to be focused on the game and help the team.”

Neto has made a massive breakthrough this season for Wolves after arriving from Lazio last summer as an unknown quantity. And Nuno has urged him to keep working hard.

“He’s very young. He’s had his moments but he has a long way to go and many things to improve,” added Nuno.

“But this is the way – work hard for the team and eventually the talent will come.”