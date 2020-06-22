Former Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare in AEK switch

The Nigerian was released by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last month when his contract was ended early by mutual consent.

After a month of searching for a new club, the 22-year-old has now moved to the Greek capital on a three-year deal.

“It is a great move and I am happy to be here,” Enobakhare said.

“To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay.

“So I’m happy to be here. I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me.”

Coming through the ranks at Midland League Division Two side Northfield Town, Enobakhare was picked up by Wolves and was quickly touted as a future first-team player. At the age of 17 the striker scored three minutes into his full senior debut in the 2-1 League Cup win over Barnet on August 25, 2015.

In November of the same year. the youngster was given time off for a family issue, but failed to return for two weeks – while not telling club chiefs where he was.

After being disciplined for going AWOL, Enokbahare stayed with the club and was part of the Championship-winning side in 2017/18 under Nuno.

He spent the first half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Scottish side Kilmarnock, failing to score in six appearances, before joining League One side Coventry in January 2019 for the remainder of the campaign.

He scored six goals in a successful spell with the Sky Blues before a loan move to Wigan last season was cut short in January after only three appearances. Enobakhare left Wolves having scored three goals in 49 appearances.