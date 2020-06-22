Analysis: Supersubs get Wolves back with a real bang

Nuno Espirito Santo stated after the victory that football is far less enjoyable without fans in the stadium – but what a way to begin the behind-closed-doors Premier League era.

After 100 gruelling days without a game, they returned in fantastic fashion at West Ham – just as we hoped they would.

And as far as impact substitutes go, they will not come any better than Adama Traore and Pedro Neto – the former with an assist, the latter with a belter to round things off.

They provided exactly the spark Nuno was looking for when they both entered the fray for the last half-hour, with Traore’s perfect cross allowing Raul Jimenez to head home before Neto found the net with a thunderous volley.

In an otherwise close-run clash at the empty London Stadium, the duo undoubtedly made all the difference as Wolves grabbed three important points in the push for more European football.

Results had gone Wolves’ way in the few days prior, and they very much took advantage, so are now sitting pretty in sixth – level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

As soon as Traore and Neto were introduced, the dynamic changed.

The tiring Hammers started to panic and Wolves punished weary legs.

Advertising

It was meat and drink for Jimenez to head in Traore’s pinpoint cross and Neto, such a promising young player, showed exactly why the gold and black faithful are so excited about him with an outstanding finish.

Nuno wanted to make those cheering on from their living rooms proud. It is safe to say they achieved just that. A top win.

The big decision for Nuno was whether to go with Leander Dendoncker in a 3-5-2 or Traore in a 3-4-3 – and he went with Dendoncker.

Traore made up a nine-man bench, which also included fellow speedy attackers Neto and Daniel Podence.

Advertising

Jonny Castro Otto came in at left-wing-back after shaking off a knock during the lengthy break in action – him coming in for Ruben Vinagre being the only change from Wolves’ previous league game, the 0-0 draw with Brighton all the way back on March 7.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez scores

West Ham, meanwhile, tasked Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek with nullifying Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Dendoncker in the middle of the park.

But Nuno’s men began the clash with obvious hunger – Neves and Moutinho latching on to loose balls and then passing it around both confidently and quickly.

The main benefit of the season’s suspension was that it allowed Wolves to rest and recharge after such a hectic schedule, and they certainly looked the sharper of the two sides in the early going.

A scary moment came when Fornals got in behind – surging on to Noble’s over-the-top through-ball – and blazed over the bar when he really should have hit the target.

Soucek also had a long-range strike deflect off Conor Coady and fly off target.

But Wolves would have been pleased with how they fared before the drinks break – another new thing to come in post-lockdown.

Just after it, the visitors fashioned their first proper attempt as Diogo Jota worked himself a yard and, from a tight angle, saw his low shot saved by Lukas Fabianski.

He soon, from a similar position, teed up strike partner Jimenez, whose attempt was blocked, too.

A Romain Saiss shin-roller also arrived before the interval while Jota was perhaps guilty of holding on to the ball too long when he could have released Dendoncker on the counter.

On the whole, a solid half from Wolves, with Neves energetic in midfield.

With the new five-substitute rule available to Nuno, though, it was just a matter of time until changes were made.

Traore, Neto and Podence all warmed up as the second period got going – while Rui Patricio kept out Jeremy Ngakia’s tame shot. Wolves almost carved out a glorious opportunity on the breakaway, but Jimenez ended up overcooking a low cross intended for Jota. And approaching the hour mark, it all became a bit slow. Noticing the need for fresh blood, Nuno decided to make a double switch.

Neto and Traore replaced Jota and Dendoncker, and so came 3-4-3.

An injection of sheer speed, of course, but would it have the desired effect? The answer to that question was an emphatic yes.

Traore, in typical style, raced to the byline and found Jimenez at the far post, leaving the Mexican with the simple task of nodding in his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions.

And adding the icing to the cake, Traore surged forward and released Matt Doherty, whose cross was amazingly finished off by Neto – leaving Fabianski with no chance.

Nuno was right when he stated post-match that football is not the same without supporters.

“Football is not enjoyable without the fans in the stadium, so we have to perform for the people back home. Hopefully, we can go back to what it was before as without fans, it has no meaning at all,” said Nuno.

Still, a superb triumph. And the supporters forced to stay away from the grounds – for now – will definitely settle for more of the same from Wolves over the coming weeks.