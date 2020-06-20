Wolves boss Nuno: We have given Morgan Gibbs-White a second chance

The 20-year-old academy product was filmed partying with Love Island contestants at a London apartment last month.

But after proving he had not contracted coronavirus, midfielder Gibbs-White was let back into the fold, and Nuno – taking his first press conference in three months – insists he is in contention for tomorrow's Premier League restart at West Ham.

"Yes, the incident happened and we deal with all the situations," said Nuno.

"I think everybody can make mistakes, and everybody needs and deserves a second chance.

"Morgan did something that, in his age, in a normal moment, it would be so natural.

"For me, it was more a lack of self-protection and protecting us as a pack – as we were going to be together the next day – than an indisciplined act.

"So, we deal with that. Morgan spent time self-isolating and the moment he was tested and tested negative, he integrated immediately back into the squad.

"Since then, he has been working really, really well."

Advertising

Gibbs-White, who was not fined for the incident, scored in Wolves' final warm-up match – a 1-1 draw with Birmingham last weekend.

And Nuno added on the matter: "He was immediately aware of the mistake that he made. I'm positive that it was a lesson for his life."

Gibbs-White was one of two players with knocks before football was suspended – Jonny Castro Otto the other – but Nuno confirmed he has everyone available for tomorrow's trip to the London Stadium (5.30pm), with the players travelling down across two coaches for the behind-closed-doors clash.

"This pandemic has allowed all the teams to recover their players. Some have had injuries which required more time," said Nuno.

Advertising

"We had some issues, but Jonny has now joined the group and everyone is OK.

"Even with some absences, West Ham will be very strong. David Moyes has a strong squad."

Ultimately, Nuno is hoping his players can give the supporters – watching from home – a performance to be proud of after such a long break in action.

"Hopefully, we can give them some joy," said Nuno.

"Everybody is hungry to play, another thing is to be ready for it. This week we have three matches and it is going to be very demanding.

"The mental aspect is going to be very important. The motivation is there. The players are anxious to play the game."