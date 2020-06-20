Wolves boss Nuno opens the door to contract talks

The Portuguese boss has a year left on his current contract, which has led to worries over his long-term future among fans.

But with Wolves restarting the campaign at West Ham, he has opened the door to talks over an extension – insisting doing so during the peak of the coronavirus crisis would not have been right.

“When you have something so serious to take care of, you don’t think about anything else,” said Nuno.

“During the pandemic, I think everybody – worldwide – was thinking about their own families.

“Now we are back, we will have time to talk.”

Both Nuno and the club are understood to have been relaxed about the situation over the past few months – and that does not seem to have changed.

When asked if contract talks could happen in the next few weeks, Nuno said: “We still have a contract. We are here. It’s so good to be here.”

Nuno, of course, has had some of his star players linked with moves away as well.

Speculation has surrounded both striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore throughout the term – and even during the long break from action.

But the Wolves chief said: “It’s only speculation. Everybody knows that there are things we cannot control.

“We cannot control what comes out.

“I honestly believe the players that you mention are not even thinking about that. They are focused on doing their jobs, and their job is to compete in the game.

“It’s not the moment. The players and the clubs know that everything has changed.

“The market has changed – even the dates.

“So, let’s not even think about that. This is my advice to all our players.

“We just focus on what we do on a daily basis.

“If something has to happen, it will happen.”

Meanwhile, Wolves gained some clarity on the Europa League this week, with a mini-tournament in Germany, in August, set to see the competition through, although it is unclear yet where the last-16 second leg with Olympiacos will be played.

On that, Nuno added: “It’s better to have a date. But now, let’s focus on what we have to think about.

“Let’s focus on August when August comes.”