Ruben Neves: Wolves well prepared for Premier League restart

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges are finally back in Premier League action on Saturday, at the London Stadium (5.30pm).

And when asked how they all are going into the clash, after three long months off, Neves said: "Well, to be honest, I am feeling really well.

"I think all of the team is really well prepared.

"Our staff did a great job with us, but to be honest with you, we just will be sure in the game because the intensity of the game is completely different from the training sessions.

"We are feeling good, we are ready to go, but let’s see. Let’s see in the game.

"We are really excited to play. It’s a great feeling to be back again, preparing for the game, trying to see some of the opponent details.

"It’s really good for us to be back, to be back on track."

Wolves go into the encounter with the aim of strengthening their push for European football, while the Hammers are in the relegation fight.

The form book, though, goes out of the window somewhat given the lengthy lay-off, and there will be no fans in attendance.

But Neves insists Wolves are ready for the lack of atmosphere – being able to hear everything that is said on the pitch.

"We are ready, we are ready to do it," said the 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

"Of course, there are many details that are different now.

"But I think we need to get used to it because we can’t do anything about it.

"It’s what we have at the moment and if we want to play, if we want to enjoy the football, we need to get used to it.

"So, we try to focus as maximum as we can in the game and forget everything there is around it."

Wolves do at least have experience of playing behind-closed-doors – doing so at Olympiacos in March, drawing 1-1 – while they have also played warm-up games against Nottingham Forest and Birmingham over the past couple of weeks to help get back up to speed.

And because of that, Neves feels they will avoid falling into the trap of playing at a slower pace.

"We don’t want that to happen, we want to play as usual," added Neves.

"Of course, there are many things different but we’ll give our best to do the same, the same kind of game we’ve been doing since the start of the season."