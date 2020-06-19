A new start but it is the same old mantra for Wolves

Not that Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking at it that way, mind you.

This three-month break we have endured has offered plenty of time to reflect on what Wolves have achieved so far this season – the remarkable double over reigning champions Manchester City and the statement triumph at Tottenham just before football’s suspension springing to mind.

It has also allowed fans to analyse the remaining nine games and how it looks to be a very favourable run-in, with only two of those teams – Sheffield United and Chelsea – currently above them in the Premier League table.

Nuno, though, will not be reflecting too much on what has already taken place or be getting caught up on what could happen in the future.

After all, for all that has changed in these difficult times, you can guarantee one thing will remain the same – the Portuguese’s game-by-game mentality.

It may sound cliché, but Nuno and his players live by that philosophy.

All the focus goes into the game ahead, nowhere else.

No stone is left unturned and considering Wolves have had so long to think about this trip to the London Stadium, it seems to bode well for a sharp restart.

There are other factors to consider, though.

Mainly, of course, there will be no fans present.

The experience will not be alien to Nuno’s charges as they drew 1-1 with Olympiacos behind-closed-doors in the Europa League in March, but the Hammers – strangely – could benefit from the ‘new normal’.

The decision to leave Upton Park in favour of the home of the 2012 Olympics has created a disconnect and instead of being the springboard for better things, West Ham have found themselves in the relegation scrap once again this term.

So, that lack of pressure from the stands could well see their players perform more freely.

Also perhaps worth noting is that Wolves do not tend to come flying out of the gates at the start of seasons. We will have to see if that trend is reversed upon tomorrow’s resumption.

Ultimately, though, if Wolves are able to replicate the form they had before the campaign was temporarily halted, they should be onto a winner.

The big decision for Nuno is whether to unleash Adama Traore from the off.

Will Adama Traore be included from the outset? (AMA)

One of the best performers of the term thus far, he only came on as a substitute for the last league game – a 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Most supporters are of the opinion that he should start – to strike fear into the Hammers, and namely left-back Aaron Cresswell, straight away – but, equally, it would not be a huge surprise to see Leander Dendoncker keep his place in a 3-5-2.

Wolves are not thought to have any injury issues and can now make five subs, with nine players making up the bench.

So, it is football – not as we know it. But, hopefully, Nuno & Co carry on doing what they were doing when the grounds were packed out.

It is great to have them back, and make no mistake, they will be determined to restart with a performance that fills fans – watching at home – with pride.

Memory Lane

Wolves’ only visit to West Ham’s London Stadium so far came last season.

A tense affair saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side grab a winner right at the death, with Adama Traore latching onto Leo Bonatini’s pass and smashing the ball into the back of net.

That would turn out to be Traore’s only goal of the 18/19 campaign, but he has been far more productive over the past several months.

Key Battle

Mark Noble v Joao Moutinho

Noble is the lifeblood of West Ham – their leader through thick and thin – and will no doubt be running his socks off for the cause.

Joao Moutinho has a key role to play (AMA)

Moutinho, another man with plenty of experience, is not afraid to put in the hard yards either while possessing exceptional quality with the ball.

This should be a very interesting battle in the middle of the park.

Predicted Wolves line-up

(3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Subs: Ruddy, Kilman, Buur, Vinagre, Dendoncker, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto