Wolves throwback: Capital success fired the charge to safety

And that was certainly the case for Wolves at West Ham 10 years ago – rising to the occasion and picking up a massive 3-1 win over a relegation rival in the quest for Premier League survival.

Things are a bit different now, of course. The Hammers are at a different ground for one, the London Stadium not Upton Park.

But Saturday's clash is similarly of huge importance to both teams, with Wolves pushing for European football again and the hosts – despite so much investment over the years – fighting the drop once more.

If Nuno Espirito Santo's side come up with anything like Mick McCarthy's lot managed on March 22, 2010, they should be onto a winner.

That night saw Wolves punish West Ham's mistakes in emphatic fashion – all three strikes being well beyond the keeper's reach.

Matt Jarvis, who got the last of the visitors' goals, looks back on it with a lot of fondness as well.

Matt Jarvis scores his goal

"I just remember it being so important. Going into that game, we knew if we lost or picked up a draw, it wasn't really enough for us," he said.

"We needed to go and win the game, against another team fighting relegation, the same as us.

"So, we went out and you could tell right from the off that we were confident – we were going for it."

Wolves – employing a similar approach to the one which we have often seen under Nuno – let the Hammers have possession before pouncing on loose passes to devastating effect.

Feeling the pressure of a proper six-pointer, James Tomkins scuffed a back pass and Kevin Doyle made no mistake, putting McCarthy's lot ahead in the 28th minute.

"As soon as Doyler got the first, the momentum and confidence grew into the team," said Jarvis, who in 2012 made the move to East London.

"I think their crowd then got on their backs a little, and we just used that to our advantage.

"We put in a fantastic performance – every single player was playing so well.

"It just clicked for us and after the game, everyone was like 'yeah, that's a huge win.'

"It really spurred us on for that rest of the season, to keep our place in the Premier League."

While quite a lot of people would have put money on Doyle getting the game's first goal, very few would have predicted the scorer of Wolves' second.

Ronald Zubar surged up from right-back and, latching onto a Dave Jones through-ball, produced an absolute piledriver before celebrating in front of the travelling gold and black faithful – flailing limbs galore.

And putting the icing on the cake, Jarvis drove through the heart of the West Ham defence and smashed the ball home from the edge of the box.

"We punished the mistakes. Doyler pounced in the first half and tucked it away brilliantly," said Jarvis

"Then we were looking at Zubes and thinking 'what's he doing up there?'

"But he got his chance and stuck it away brilliantly.

Kevin Doyle celebrates his goal.

"You just look at the importance of the game, and it just showed how at the end we were so delighted.

"The momentum it gave us going into the last few games of the season was fantastic."

Guillermo Franco grabbed a consolation for the Hammers but it was Wolves' night, without a doubt.

Wolves went on to finish 15th in what was their first season back in the big time, and Jarvis – who would later play for England, still being the last gold and black star to pick up a Three Lions cap – looks back on those few years as the most enjoyable of his career.

"I would say it was my most enjoyable years – winning the Championship, getting promoted and playing for England as well," added Jarvis, who now plays for Woking in the National League and is also doing a lot of media work.

"When you're doing well and winning, it's more enjoyable.

"Don't get me wrong, when I went to West Ham, we finished 10th, 11th and 12th in the first three seasons back in the Premier League, so it was a very good achievement.

"But for enjoyment purposes, getting promoted and having those first few years in the Premier League, and a chance to play for England, that was the most enjoyable time."