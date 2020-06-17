Wolves hoping to have Europa League decision today

European football’s governing body are expected to announce a mini-tournament to conclude the competition, which Nuno Espirito Santo’s side began their journey in last July.

Wolves are currently midway through a last-16 double-header with Olympiacos, having drawn the first leg 1-1 behind-closed-doors in Greece.

It has widely been claimed that Germany will be the place where the final stages of the Europa League are played, although it is unclear whether that will be from the quarter-finals or include the remaining last-16 games.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena has reportedly been lined up to stage the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in August.

It has been stated elsewhere, though, that the German cities of Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne have been selected to see out the competition, from the remaining round-of-16 matches.

It is also unclear whether the quarters and semi-finals will become single-legged instead of two.

There is a lot to be sorted, but Wolves are hoping for it all to become clear this afternoon.

Today’s Uefa executive meeting is set to start at 11am UK time and last for approximately three hours.

Wolves are aiming to go all the way in the Europa League after making it through the qualifying rounds and group stages to get into the knockouts.