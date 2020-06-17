Five talking points as Wolves return to action

No fans can go to West Ham, of course, but there is still plenty of excitement heading into the clash after a few long months without football.

So, let’s go over five talking points as Wolves look to resume the push for Europe with an impressive victory.

Nuno’s back

Of course, we have not had the likes of Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez wow us with their skill since the middle of March, but we also have not heard from the man in charge.

Nuno, as a fair few may have predicted, has kept a low profile since the season was suspended, opting not to partake in any media duties.

But fans, although they will not be able to watch him organise from the touchline while sitting in the stands, will finally have some words from the Portuguese.

His pre-match press conference is set to take place on Friday afternoon at 1pm – the usual time ahead of a weekend game.

While this period has offered an opportunity to reflect, you can guarantee Nuno will still be level-headed – sticking to his game-by-game philosophy.

Formation decision

Understood to have a full quota of players available, perhaps the main dilemma for Nuno is whether to go with a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 at the London Stadium.

Both have their benefits and drawbacks, but a lot – myself included – seem to be of the opinion that the former is the way to go, as it allows the devastating front three of Traore, Jimenez and Diogo Jota to wreak havoc.

Will Adama Traore start? (AMA)

There is still every chance, though, Leander Dendoncker could pack out the midfield. We will just have to wait and see.

Subs galore

Either way, Nuno has the scope to shake things up quite significantly as the game goes on.

He does not make as much substitutions as others – there have been a few times where he has made none – but now, if he really wants to, he can make five instead of three.

If Wolves are chasing a late goal, for example, we could see a raft of attackers – Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Morgan Gibbs-White and maybe even Leonardo Campana – introduced.

Nine can be on the bench, but it is worth nothing that changes can only be made on three occasions and only three are allowed to warm up at a time.

The thinking is to avoid burnout, so we could see a lot more of £17million January signing Podence in the coming weeks.

Other protocols

The biggest difference will be the lack of supporters, and the Premier League have outlined how it will all work.

If there is only one tunnel at a ground, the away side will enter the pitch first, and then the home team.

There will be no handshakes, benches will be expanded to enable social distancing and there will be no ball assistants in grounds – so spare balls will be placed around the pitch.

Wolves will be playing behind-closed-doors, as they did at Olympiacos in March (AMA)

A drinks break will be taken midway through each half while players are urged not to spit and avoid mass confrontations.

It is a lot to take in – and only scratching the surface, really – but hopefully Wolves will thrive amid what many are calling the new normal.

How to watch

Not being able to go to the stadium will take some getting used to, but all Wolves’ games are being broadcast live on TV.

The West Ham game will be on Sky Sports, but for those who have a season ticket and do not have a Sky subscription, Wolves have said they will be emailing them to offer a free Now TV pass.

It is understood a similar offer will be available to season-ticket holders Wolves’ games that are on BT Sport – the home game against Bournemouth, and the trip to Villa.

So, while it will not be the same, fans should be able to cheer on Nuno’s side – just from their living rooms instead.