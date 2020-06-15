Wolves' Christian Marques getting stuck into training

Promoted to the senior fold since Nuno Espirito Santo's stars returned to Compton a few weeks ago, the Swiss centre-half has been blown away by how fierce small-sided matches have been.

The 17-year-old thinks it bodes very well for the resumption of the campaign at the London Stadium, too, as he said: "We've all been happy to come back, to compete and win games.

"Even in training now, when we're playing against each other in small-sided games, if a team wins then everyone is happy about that.

"It's for everybody. Everybody likes to train and to compete, to win games.

"When we're playing those small-sided games, nobody wants to make a mistake or misplace a pass as everyone gets angry.

"It's a good thing to see how the players want to compete again and win games, of course."

Although he is yet to make a first-team appearance, Marques is rated highly by the Wolves staff and is seen to have massive potential.

He is the most expensive signing in the academy's history, captained the under-23s a few months ago, and is modelling his game around skipper Conor Coady – playing in the sweeper role.

Advertising

Having been able to call on Coady for advice and see up close how Nuno likes to operate over these past few weeks, he is hoping to make his Premier League bow before the end of the term.

And although it is a huge leap from youth football to the top flight, Marques – who went on the China tour last summer and has played in the EFL Trophy against senior sides – thinks he can make the step up.

"Of course. I think that's everybody's target," he said.

"If I train well and everything, I hope I get a chance – be in a squad or maybe even make an appearance. We'll see what happens.

Advertising

"I went to China and saw the games against Man City and Newcastle. I was on the bench and could see the speed of the game, you have to win more tackles than in the under-23s and it's all much quicker.

"I really like it and we'll see what happens. Hopefully, I can take my chance and play good. We'll see."

A first-team bow would cap off Marques' first full season with the club very nicely.

He joined in January 2019 from Grasshopper Zurich and in that time, he has risen from the under-16s to senior contention – with goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard and utility man Owen Otasowie also training under Nuno at the moment.

Asked if he is happy with his progress at the club so far, Marques added: "Yes, I'm really happy with where I am right now.

"I joined the club just over a year ago. I first started playing with the under-16s, then went to the under-18s – played good there – and then went to the under-23s.

"With the under-23s, I had the chance to be captain and now I'm training with the first team and might get a chance to play as well.

"It couldn't be better, to be honest with you. It's a nice time, of course, and if I have something that I don't understand, they help me every time. It's good to be with them."