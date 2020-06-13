Steve Bull: I'm so excited for West Ham v Wolves

First of all, like every other fan now, I am just really excited to have that first game within touching distance.

It is brilliant for all of us to have something to look forward to after all the trouble we have had because of Covid-19.

To be fair, I do not know whether to be totally confident yet – I need to see that first Premier League game behind-closed-doors.

Of course, they played against Olympiacos behind-closed-doors and did a job there, but this is different.

It’s very different circumstances. Ultimately, though, we have got to hit the ground running.

If we want to stay in that top six, we need to hit the ground running. We can’t go into West Ham thinking ‘if we lose this, then we’ll go into the next one.’

It’s about starting strong and winning as many games as possible.

The first three games – West Ham, Bournemouth, and Villa – are there for Wolves.

We want to see them carry on in the vein they were before the season was suspended.

It is going to be tough – mentally and physically – but they have been back in training for a few weeks now and have got another practice game at Birmingham today, so they should be in good stead – ready to go.

These next three games, we could see Wolves create a bit of a gap in that quest for European football again, although it will be difficult as they are all fighting for their lives.

I am sure Nuno, though, will have sussed West Ham out. He will have been watching videos on them left, right and centre.

Whatever formation he goes with, hopefully we will stop them from playing and show what we are all about.

With it being Father’s Day next weekend, I am going to be out and about on Saturday as well, visiting people and dropping cards and presents off as we are doing a special 'Meet and Greet’ weekend.

Hopefully, though, I will be back by 5.30pm and can cheer on the lads from the living room. I cannot wait for it!