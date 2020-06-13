Rare Wolves and Albion memorabilia up for auction

A total of 2,089 lots will be auctioned off by Midlands Sports Auctions from Sunday - which is the biggest amount in the company's five year history.

Matthew Bytheway, 60, from West Bromwich, who runs the auction company, believes the coronavirus pandemic has allowed people to have clear outs.

An original 1920 Wolves postcard

Other items include a signed commemorative booklet by Wolves legend Billy Wright from a banquet in 1959, which celebrated his 100th cap for England.

Wright, who has a statue outside Molineux, was the first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps.

A 1959 signed commemorative booklet for Billy Wright's banquet celebrating his 100th cap for England

Another item set to receive interest is an FA Cup program between Albion and Birmingham from 1931.

There is also a Wolves annual - a periodical book chronicling the year's events - from 1926.

A Wolves football annual from the 1925/26 season

Mr Bytheway said: "It is all sporting memorabilia going up for auction. It is a variety of things covering football, speedway, cricket, the Olympics, so a little bit of everything but it is all sport-related.

"There is something interesting West Bromwich Albion and Wolves stuff. If we start with the Albion, there is a 1924 Staffordshire Senior Cup winners medal which is gold. It was quite a big competition in the early years.

A 1924 Staffordshire Senior Cup winners medal won by Albion

Matthew Bytheway, from Midlands Sport Auctions, is holding an auction of Wolves and West Bromwich Albion memorabilia over the weekend

"On the Wolves side, there is a 1925/26 Wolverhampton Wanderers football annual. It really is a nice thing. It has got individual pictures of all the players in there and a write up of all the players and fixtures.

"Another of the better Wolves items - which is in a really good condition for its age - a 1951 program of South Africa versus Wolves. Wolves went out to do a small tour of South Africa in 1951 and there were very few of the programs to make it back over to the UK, so they are quite rare."

The auction will be held online from Sunday to Monday on the-saleroom.com