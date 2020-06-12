Win, lose or draw? Predicting Wolves' last nine Premier League matches

On first glance, it is a favourable run-in, so let’s take a look at each fixture and predict how Wolves will end up as they aim to seal European football once again.

West Ham (a)

The fact there will be no fans in the ground could actually favour the Hammers, given the apparent disconnect between the club and its supporters.

Their injury problems have lessened, too, but quality should win out here as Wolves will be determined to restart in style. Prediction: Wolves win.

Bournemouth (h)

The Cherries have been pretty woeful on their travels so far this term.

Yes, maybe form prior to the season being suspended should not be focused on too much, but it is worth pointing out Eddie Howe’s side are on a six-match losing streak on the road. Wolves, meanwhile, have only lost three of 15 league games at Molineux. Prediction: Wolves win.

Villa (a)

Now, this could be a bit trickier than the first two. Villa, of course, are down at the bottom as well, but the break in the season could well benefit them more than anybody.

Villa will have John McGinn back for what could be a tricky game (PA)

John McGinn is back from injury while Jack Grealish – whatever you think of him – is one of the most talented footballers in the bottom half of the league. Just got a feeling this one will be quite tight. Prediction: Draw.

Arsenal (h)

Wolves tend to fare well against the proverbial ‘big six’, and I do not think that will change here. The Gunners, though, are always good for a goal and the mood is much better under Mikel Arteta.

A point would represent a fine day’s work. Prediction: Draw.

Sheffield United (a)

This season’s surprise package, like Wolves were last season, are a really well-drilled unit – having a set way of playing, again like Nuno’s lot, that works.

The reverse fixture in December ended 1-1, and I see it panning out similarly at Bramall Lane. Prediction: Draw.

Everton (h)

A lot has been made of Wolves’ first three fixtures back and how they are very winnable – and rightly so, by the way – but the three starting with hosting Everton could be even better.

After all, they are likely not to have anything to play for – no danger of going down, too far away from a European place – so, hopefully, Nuno’s charges take advantage of that. Prediction: Wolves win.

Burnley (a)

While Nuno & Co will most likely not be fretting about it too much, it would be nice to see Wolves avenge what was a pretty dismal 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor last term – when the Clarets took an early lead before sealing it late on.

Will Wolves avenge last season's loss at Burnley? (AMA)

Again, Sean Dyche’s outfit will probably be firmly in the middle of the pack by the time this clash comes around, while Wolves’ European push should still be alive and well. Prediction: Wolves win.

Crystal Palace (h)

The point at Selhurst Park earlier on this season got Wolves back on track, and three here would most likely see them over the line in terms of a Europa League berth.

Palace are a solid side, but that extra motivation should see the hosts through. Prediction: Wolves win.

Chelsea (a)

So it all finishes at Stamford Bridge, and I personally feel the hosts will edge out a victory here. From the remaining nine games, though, Wolves should do enough to seal European football again – more likely the Europa than the Champions League.

I think they will get 18 points from a possible 27, given them 61 overall which probably will be enough for sixth, or perhaps even fifth – a position that could grant Champions League if Manchester City’s two-year Uefa ban is upheld. Prediction: Wolves loss.