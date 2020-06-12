Joao Moutinho: Wolves giving their all to restart season in style

Nuno Espirito Santo's men are getting back under way at the London Stadium a week on Saturday.

And 33-year-old midfield magician Moutinho cannot wait for it, insisting Wolves are doing everything they can to try to make sure they resume the campaign in style.

"We're very excited. That's what we want – to train and to play," said Moutinho.

"That's what we do now. We're training to be 100 per cent physically, mentally and tactically.

"We want to go for the next game with good shape, a good performance, and win.

"We won't have supporters in for the game, but that is the new reality, and we will try to do our best to win our games."

In an effort to boost their match fitness ahead of taking on the Hammers, Wolves have already played one friendly against Nottingham Forest – which they lost 2-0 behind-closed doors at Molineux – and have another one coming up at Birmingham on Saturday.

They have been back in contact training at Compton for a couple of weeks now, too, and Moutinho says morale is as high as ever.

And despite the break in the season allowing time to reflect and perhaps think about what could be achieved in this final run-in, Wolves' approach remains very much the same.

"That's one of the things we have, the spirit. We like to work with a smile," added Moutinho.

"I've missed being with my team-mates, all the group, and the games.

"All the players have missed that. I think we can achieve a lot of things but, like we did before the lockdown, we try to think game by game. We work for the next game.

"We're going to think about the West Ham game as it is the most important."