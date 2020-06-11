Potential Frankfurt finale in Wolves' Europa League quest

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena has reportedly been lined up to stage the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in August, although Uefa insist ‘no decisions have been made’.

The final was set to be held in Gdansk, Poland, but it is thought a contingency plan is being put together because of the coronavirus outbreak – Frankfurt having the required facilities and good transport links.

Wolves are currently halfway through a last-16 double-header with Olympiacos, having drawn the first leg 1-1 behind-closed-doors in Greece just before football was suspended in March.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges would have to beat them to make it to the last eight, of course, but it is an interesting development ahead of Uefa’s next executive committee meeting next Wednesday.

When contacted for comment by the Express & Star, Uefa said: “A working group has been set up, with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs, to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season.

“A variety of options are being looked at, and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

Meanwhile, a ruling on Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year suspension from European competition is expected in the first half of July.

If they are banned, a fifth-placed finish for Wolves in the Premier League would see them make it into the Champions League.