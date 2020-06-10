Menu

Wolves lose to Nottingham Forest in Molineux friendly

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Molineux this afternoon.

Molineux the home stadium of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Neither club has mentioned the game and there was no media present, but Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to have fielded a mixture of first-team and under-23s players against the Championship side.

Used as a way to boost fitness levels ahead of the Premier League's restart at West Ham a week on Saturday, the game was played without an official referee or assistant referees.

Only essential staff were allowed in for the friendly – the players, coaching team and other important club personnel – and Wolves had to carry out a thorough risk-assessment before the match. Players also travelled to the ground alone.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

