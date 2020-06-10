Wolves lose to Nottingham Forest in Molineux friendly

Neither club has mentioned the game and there was no media present, but Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to have fielded a mixture of first-team and under-23s players against the Championship side.

Used as a way to boost fitness levels ahead of the Premier League's restart at West Ham a week on Saturday, the game was played without an official referee or assistant referees.

Only essential staff were allowed in for the friendly – the players, coaching team and other important club personnel – and Wolves had to carry out a thorough risk-assessment before the match. Players also travelled to the ground alone.