Wolves creating massive fan mosaic for behind-closed-doors matches

The club are creating a ‘giant’ mosaic to make supporters feel part of the action upon the Premier League’s restart.

It will cover the whole of the South Bank and fans – who are not allowed at the ground to cheer on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side because of the Covid-19 outbreak – can get their face on it for £7.

A club statement read: “Wolves are creating a giant crowd mosaic to cover the Sir Jack Hayward Stand – an idea generated in collaboration with the club’s matchday experience group during a virtual meeting last month.

“The mosaic will remain in place for the final four home Premier League fixtures of the season and gives supporters an opportunity to ensure they, or a loved one, have a visible presence at matches played ‘behind closed doors’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To have your face appear in the stands for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, simply purchase a copy of the collector’s edition 2019/20 Premier League Restart Programme (£7 including postage and packaging – £10 for those outside the UK) and upload your image.

“Once you have made the purchase, you will receive an email within seven days featuring a voucher code and instructions on how to receive your programme, which will feature the names of all supporters on the mosaic.

“The limited number of spaces are expected to attract great interest and, should all spaces not be filled before then, supporters have until 4pm on Tuesday, June 9 to make the purchase and upload an appropriate photo.”

Wolves have a team checking the uploads in case anything inappropriate is submitted.

For more information on how to get your face on the mosaic, visit wolvesfanflag.co.uk