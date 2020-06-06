Club great Andy Thompson warns of Wolves test

Nuno’s men are due to get back going at West Ham a fortnight today in a 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

But while they look to regain the momentum they had before the campaign was suspended in March, Thompson – who made 451 appearances for Wolves and scored 45 goals – said: “I think it’s going to be a test of everything.

"It’s all going to be new for a lot of players, especially playing behind-closed-doors.

“Players are being scrutinised a lot more now, just to make sure they’re not doing anything that’s putting themselves at risk. Everybody is back to square one, aren’t they?

“They don’t know how the teams will come back fitness-wise, and the mental side is a big thing with it.

“It’s about how they approach it, their confidence in what’s gone on.”

It has been a long wait but, in a change to Thursday’s leaked provisional list, it has also been confirmed Wolves will host Bournemouth on Wednesday, June 24 (6pm) and travel to Villa on Saturday, June 27 (12.30pm) – both on BT Sport.

And Thompson feels top-flight chiefs deserve some credit for how they have handled the situation – not rushing back.

“There will still be some that are uncertain, but what they’ve done with all the testing – twice a week – is the right thing to do,” he added.

“I think if there were a lot of Covid-19 cases, they would look at it a lot differently. But it has turned out there hasn’t been that many in football, luckily. The league have taken gradual steps, and the way they’ve gone about it has been good.”