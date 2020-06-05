Wolves and Aston Villa learn fixture details for Premier League restart - Reports

As previously reported, Villa will kick off the restart on Wednesday June 17 vs Sheffield United at Villa Park.

The game will be live on Sky Sports with a 6pm kick-off time.

Wolves will be in action three days later (June 20) as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

Sky will also broadcast the game live with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Villa's next two games vs Chelsea and Newcastle have also been selected by Sky.

Wolves' home game with Bournemouth and trip to rivals Villa will be shown on BT Sport.

Provisional Wolves fixtures

Saturday June 20th, West Ham (a) 5.30pm - Sky Sports

Thursday June 25th, Bournemouth (h) 8.15pm - BT Sport

Sunday June 28th, Villa (a) 12pm - BT Sport

Provisional Aston Villa fixtures

Wednesday, June 17, Sheffield United (h) 6pm - Sky

Sunday, June 21, Chelsea (h) 4.30pm - Sky

Wednesday, June 24, Newcastle (a) 6pm - Sky

Sunday June 28th, Wolves (h) 12pm - BT Sport