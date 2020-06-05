Advertising
Wolves and Aston Villa learn fixture details for Premier League restart - Reports
Wolves and Aston Villa have been hand their opening set of provisional fixtures for Project Restart.
As previously reported, Villa will kick off the restart on Wednesday June 17 vs Sheffield United at Villa Park.
The game will be live on Sky Sports with a 6pm kick-off time.
Wolves will be in action three days later (June 20) as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.
Sky will also broadcast the game live with a 5.30pm kick-off.
Villa's next two games vs Chelsea and Newcastle have also been selected by Sky.
Wolves' home game with Bournemouth and trip to rivals Villa will be shown on BT Sport.
Provisional Wolves fixtures
Saturday June 20th, West Ham (a) 5.30pm - Sky Sports
Thursday June 25th, Bournemouth (h) 8.15pm - BT Sport
Sunday June 28th, Villa (a) 12pm - BT Sport
Provisional Aston Villa fixtures
Wednesday, June 17, Sheffield United (h) 6pm - Sky
Sunday, June 21, Chelsea (h) 4.30pm - Sky
Wednesday, June 24, Newcastle (a) 6pm - Sky
Sunday June 28th, Wolves (h) 12pm - BT Sport
