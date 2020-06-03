Ruben Neves: Wolves will hit the ground running

Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges were in a rich vein of form before the season was suspended in March, with a five-match unbeaten run helping them rise to sixth in the table.

It has been an unprecedented break from action for Neves & Co, but with the top flight set to restart in a couple of weeks, the 23-year-old midfielder is in a positive frame of mind.

When asked if Wolves can regain that momentum, Neves said: “I think, yes.

“I think we have a great staff here with us, the people who prepare us to play.

“They do their job really well and to be honest, I think we’ll be prepared.

“I don’t think we’ll have problems to start on our best form.”

Neves has also backed ‘really smart’ forward Daniel Podence to shine once the league gets back going behind-closed-doors.

Podence, signed in January for £17million from Olympiacos, has barely been seen in a Wolves shirt as of yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has made four substitute appearances in the league so far, with his only start coming in the Europa League at Espanyol – in which he set up both of Wolves’ goals.

But with an upcoming packed schedule perhaps giving room to squad rotation, fellow Portuguese Neves believes the 5ft 5in attacker will turn a lot of heads.

On if Podence can be an important player for Wolves, Neves said: “Yes, of course.

“He is a great player and he wants to play as he has not played a lot until now.

“Daniel is a great player and can help us a lot as he plays in more than one position.

“He is really fast with the ball, really smart with making his decisions, so we are happy to have Daniel with us.”