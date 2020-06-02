Nuno's three years in charge of Wolves – Part one

From the amazing performances to the breakout stars and inspirational quotes, there has been a vast amount for fans to shout about.

So, let’s take a look back at Nuno’s campaigns thus far – starting today with 2017/18 when the Championship was won in grand fashion.

Best performance

There are quite a few contenders for this, with top displays in plentiful supply as Wolves won the title with 99 points to their name.

The grit, as well as talent, shown to beat Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate was remarkable.

Having had Danny Batth sent off after just 14 minutes, Nuno’s lot fell behind to a Bobby Reid strike before Barry Douglas equalised with a free-kick and Ryan Bennett won it with a last-gasp header – sparking iconic celebrations from Nuno, who had been sent to the stands.

The way they dug in at Middlesbrough was extraordinary, too, winning 2-1 despite having two men – Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty – sent off in the second half.

Still, there is a performance that trumps those two – the dramatic triumph at title rivals Cardiff.

After Neves had opened the scoring with a fabulous free-kick – displaying excellent technique and precision to beat Neil Etheridge at full-stretch – Wolves had to weather quite the onslaught.

The massively influential Ruben Neves scored a free-kick in an unbelievable win at Cardiff (AMA)

The Bluebirds, somehow, missed two penalties in stoppage-time, with John Ruddy superbly keeping out Gary Madine’s effort before Junior Hoilett stepped up and smacked the crossbar.

It was scarcely believable, but Wolves moved nine points clear and effectively etched their name on to the trophy.

Most influential player

Two Portuguese arrivals helped take Wolves to another level.

Diogo Jota was such an irresistible attacking force.

His fearlessness in taking on defenders and coolness in front of goal saw him end the term as top scorer, with 17 goals in the league and 18 across all competitions.

He had the ability to drag Wolves out of the mire with moments of brilliance, but compatriot Neves just pipped him to the post as being the most influential.

After all, pretty much everyone – players, managers, pundits and, of course, fans – recognised he was far too good for the Championship.

Having also played under Nuno at Porto, Neves epitomised – and still does – the Nuno regime.

He put in the work and backed himself, and because of that he was able to express himself, proving his quality far and wide.

His unforgettable volley against Derby was, of course, the goal of the season – and to many people, the best Wolves goal they have ever seen.

Key decision

The big calls are where managers earn their money, and a ballsy move with one player massively paid off.

Conor Coady had been a decent player in midfield for Wolves, but Nuno had a different vision for him.

Instantly taking notice of the Liverpudlian’s passing range, ability to read the game and leadership qualities, he decided to play him as a sweeper instead.

And Coady has never looked back. Now on 102 consecutive league games, the 27-year-old took to the role like a duck to water.

A sending-off at Sheffield United was a slight setback, but since then, Coady has been ever-present in the league.

The call to change Conor Coady’s role worked wonders (AMA)

Putting Ryan Bennett on the right of the back three instead of Roderick Miranda was another decision which bore fruit.

However, what Nuno did with Coady was something which so few others would have considered.

Success is a two-way street and Coady, obviously, has had to do a lot to get where he is now – but Nuno is the one who afforded him the opportunity to kick-start his career. An utter masterstroke.

Greatest quote

Nuno is not the most fond of media duties, but he has still come up with some cracking quotes which can now be regularly seen on banners.

Both ‘together we are stronger’ and ‘the strength of the wolf is in the pack’ have stuck out to supporters, but perhaps something Nuno said in his first press conference when unveiled as Wolves boss should be considered the best of the 17/18 term.

When asked what he would bring to the club, Nuno said: “The main characteristic is commitment.

“We will try to make players better, each day. We are a coaching staff that really looks to develop the players because we believe this is the way we develop the team.

“We can bring what we always do – hard work, organisation, good planning, strategy, things that we believe can make Wolves a better team, and a winning team.”

Well, when you look at players like Coady and defensive partner Bennett – brought in on a free transfer – they were certainly made better, in order to make the team better. And, ultimately, Nuno emphatically delivered on his aim to make Wolves a ‘winning team’.