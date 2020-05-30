Steve Bull: Wolves boys will aim to hit the ground running

A lot of us hoped for the top flight’s return in mid-to-late June, so to have June 17 as the restart date as long as everything goes to plan over these next few weeks, the players will be absolutely delighted.

Wolves restarted contact training this week, too, and they will be chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch, even though there is not going to be any fans in the grounds.

It is such a shame football has got to be played behind-closed-doors, but that is the safe way to do it and, after all, playing the game is what Nuno’s lot were born to do.

It is their life and they will have been thinking about it every day.

A few in the league will have their reservations over it all, of course, but everyone at Wolves seems really excited to get back going – and I am very excited to see them back in action.

They have a very good run-in, as well. Although the form book will go out the window somewhat, you cannot help but be optimistic as Wolves look to finish what they started.

Sixth in the table at the moment, a trip to West Ham is up first before facing Bournemouth at Molineux and then going to Villa.

Of course, all three of those teams are fighting to stay up, but Wolves are desperate to get into Europe again and they seem like a nice first few fixtures after the restart.

Ruben Neves had already said how excited he is over the resumption while Jonny Castro Otto has compared being back in proper training to the excitement you have on your first day of school as a kid.

Ultimately, Nuno’s lot will be in high spirits and, hopefully, they will have some more clarity on the Europa League soon as well.

