Wolves' Ruben Neves so excited to kick off again

The top flight is set to restart on June 17 and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are aiming to pick up where they left off, currently sitting sixth in the table.

And on if he is excited to be back on the pitch soon, midfield maestro Neves said: “Of course. I’ve missed it a lot, the football.

“We’re finally back to our training sessions, what we like to do. I’m really happy with that.

“We just want to start playing. Of course, we have to focus on our fitness, get back to the sensations with the ball, and the sensations as a team.

“But we are looking forward to playing again in the Premier League as it’s something we miss a lot.”

Wolves were back in contact training at Compton on Thursday, and Neves said: “The gaffer made sure everything would go right in the session.

“We are really excited – even more so after the training session because we could finally play proper football. We’re just looking forward to the first game and try to do our best.”

Games will be played without fans and some have voiced their displeasure over football’s return.

But having watched some of the German Bundesliga games over the past couple of weeks, Neves added: “Football is the main sport we have, so even behind-closed-doors it’s important to have football back.

“People can have the emotions, even at home, watching the game.

“It’s always good to have back the sensations of football – the goals, the emotions, everything.

“It’s really important for football to come back. Unfortunately, the situation is bad and we don’t know when we will get back to normal. We have to focus on the football and do our best without the fans.”