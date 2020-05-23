Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White has shot himself in foot, says ex-Aston Villa man

Gibbs-White has returned to training at Compton, having proved he has not contracted coronavirus after being caught on camera at a house party in London.

The 20-year-old midfielder is understood not to have been fined and the club now consider the matter closed, but former defender Hutton – who made 201 appearances for Villa before retiring earlier this year – insists he will have to work ‘unbelievably hard’ to get back into the Wolves reckoning.

“You’re basically shooting yourself in the foot,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“I understand he’s a young boy, he’s a professional footballer – sometimes they don’t see sense, they don’t see the bigger picture.

“They only see the here and now and I can totally see both sides. What he’s done is wrong and he’ll know it was wrong but it was a young boy’s mistake and you just hope he can learn from it because he’s very talented.

“The problem he’s got is now the manager thinks: ‘Can I trust him at all? If he’s doing that in this situation, what’s he going to be like when he’s playing every week? Can I trust him to be there and be 100 per cent on it?’”

Gibbs-White only made four league appearances for Wolves before the season was suspended owing to a back injury that sidelined him for a number of months.

“He’s going to have to work really hard to get back in the manager’s thoughts,” added Hutton.

“They’ve got an excellent team, it’s a difficult team to get into at the best of times so he’s really shot himself in the foot.

“He’s going to have to work unbelievably hard to get back to where he was.”