Matt Murray: Keeping John Ruddy a no-brainer for Wolves

Wolves announced earlier this week they had taken up the one-year extension option in the 33-year-old shot-stopper’s contract.

And ex-glovesman Murray, who has previously said you will not find a better back-up keeper than Ruddy, said: “It was a no-brainer.

“It’s difficult in the current climate, too. It’s nice for John to have that security, and it’s good for the club.

“If you’re going to find a replacement, you want someone decent, and looking elsewhere could get a bit messy with everything that’s going on at the moment.”

Murray has also previously stated he would perhaps leave if he was in Ruddy’s shoes to seek regular football.

But with the game changing because of the pandemic, he said: “With John, you just know you’ve got someone in the building who knows what it’s all about.

“He’s fantastic on and off the pitch, and the lads love him to bits.

“If anything happens to Rui Patricio – injury, loss of form – then you know John will come in and perform to a high level.”

Advertising

Murray, meanwhile, is wishing Jordan Graham well after the winger – who impressed under Kenny Jackett before a bad run of injuries – was released.

“Jordan burst onto the scene with his set-pieces and goals and then he got a horrible injury,” added Murray, who shone as Wolves won the 2003 Championship play-off final.

“To get back where you want to be after that is difficult. He may have to go out and trial as clubs further down may not want to commit to signing players because of what’s going on. It’s a daunting time for a player, so he’s got to stay fit and ready.”