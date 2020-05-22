Wolves players enjoy group training - GALLERY

While a restart date is still to be confirmed by top-flight chiefs, teams are now able to do sessions in groups of up to five.

Contact is not permitted as social distancing is being adhered to, but Neto is happy to have to that camaraderie back.

"I feel very good at the moment and I’m in a very good mood, like always, but I’m happy because I’m back with some of my teammates. It’s a good feeling," said the 20-year-old Portuguese.

"I was training with (Willy) Boly, (Romain) Saiss, Joao (Moutinho) and Oskar (Buur).

"It was very good to see the old man (Moutinho) again, and my friend Saiss. I speak French with him and Boly. With Oskar, it was very good to see him."

Wolves' players are having their temperatures checked when they arrive at Compton are not allowed to enter the clubhouse.

Instead, they are allocated a group to work in – and a pitch to work on. They must also travel to training alone, and take their kit back home to be washed.

"Now we are working on our cardio. We are doing some drills with the ball so we can have some feeling of the game," added Neto, who has scored four goals since arriving at Wolves from Lazio last summer.

"I’m getting in shape. I’m feeling fit, and it was good."