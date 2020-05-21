Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White returns to Compton after lockdown breach

The 20-year-old academy product is working with the rest of the squad in small groups after proving he has not contracted coronavirus.

The Express & Star understands that Gibbs-White has not faced a fine for partying with Love Island contestants at a London apartment.

He was, though, made to train from home until today – 14 days after being caught on camera.

Wolves are now drawing a line under the matter as they work towards football's return.

Gibbs-White, from Stafford, was filmed at a Bank Holiday gathering, ignoring social distancing rules, after previously urging people to stay at home to protect the NHS.

In a Snapchat video which was then deleted, he could be seen chatting with friends in an apartment in Greenwich, near the capital's O2 Arena.

Love Island contestants Georgia Steel, 22, and Elma Pazar, 27, were also seen dancing while people were drinking from red cups and inhaling on balloons.

There was no suggestion Gibbs-White or Steel or Pazar were inhaling on balloons, though.

Gibbs-White's rule break came after he posted a video – on Instagram, in March – training from home along with the caption: "Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary.

"Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us – let's stay at home for them."

Some supporters called for Gibbs-White to be sacked after his lockdown breach but the club, after reminding him of his responsibilities, are sticking by the player.

He has rejoined the rest of his team-mates at Compton, working in groups of up to five and avoiding any contact.

Gibbs-White, an England under-21 international, only made four league appearances for Wolves before the season was suspended owing to a back injury that sidelined him for a number of months.

In total, he has played 67 times for the club and scored one goal.