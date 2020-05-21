Could Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone be facing another cut?

But with the 22-year-old currently on an 18-month loan at La Viola, who have an obligation to pay Wolves £15.3million for him in the summer of 2021, how would that even work?

Well, if the Serie A side really do want to get him out of the door in the next transfer window, they can – as long as Wolves get their money.

Cutrone scored on his full Fiorentina debut, but before football was suspended because of coronavirus, that was as good as it got, being his only strike in nine appearances.

And because of that, they are reportedly looking to move him on once the campaign reaches a conclusion.

To clear things up though, he would not return to Molineux – where he managed three goals in 24 appearances following his £16m signing from AC Milan last summer – if Fiorentina decide to get rid.

It would be up to them to find a suitor, with the money they receive being used to pay Wolves.

One of the more convoluted transfers you will see but, simply put, he is Fiorentina’s worry – not Wolves’ anymore.

Still, you do hope Cutrone begins to show what he is all about once football is back under way.

After not fitting in under Nuno Espirito Santo, his wish of returning to Italy and getting regular minutes was curtailed by the outbreak – and then he contracted the virus.

It was confirmed last month he had made a full recovery, but the centre forward seems due a break.

Fiorentina are said to want a more experienced attacker to work alongside young talent Dusan Vlahovic, which leaves Cutrone out of the plans.

A lot of Wolves fans still have a soft spot for the man who ‘loves the pizza and loves the pasta’, so it is worth keeping an eye on. Either way, though, Wolves will get the money they are owed.