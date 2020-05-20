Wolves understood to have all-clear from coronavirus tests

Across the Premier League, 748 players and staff were tested for Covid-19 with six people, from three different clubs, coming back as positive.

Wolves, though, are understood not to have had any players or staff forced to self-isolate for seven days, so they are training in small groups this evening.

They are allowed to do sessions in groups of up to five, although contact is not yet permitted and strict social distancing rules must be adhered to.

Players cannot eat together at the training ground, for example, must travel alone and take their kit home for it to be washed.

But it is still a boost for Nuno Espirito Santo's stars who previously had to train individually at Compton, arriving at staggered times throughout the day – only four players allowed on the premises per hour – and having to work on separate pitches.

The Wolves players were then tested on Sunday using a drive-through centre at the training ground.

The Premier League did not go into specifics as to who tested positive for the virus but released a statement which read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.

"Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing."

Meanwhile, Manchester City's appeal against their two-year Uefa competition ban – which could affect Wolves – will begin on June 8 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.