Wolves not expected to splash huge fees amid Carlos Vinicius links

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves are not expected to break the bank on individual players this summer despite reports linking them with a £53million swoop for Benfica's Carlos Vinicius.

Carlos Vinicius (Phot credit: Anton Hares)

The club have been linked with the Brazilian striker in the Portuguese press – Record stating Wolves have 'reserved' 60million euros for the player.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak impacting many clubs and likely to have a significant bearing on the transfer market as a whole, the Express & Star understands it is unlikely such an amount will be spent on one player by Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Wolves will move if the right player comes up and 25-year-old Vinicius is an exciting prospect, having bagged 20 goals and also come up with 12 assists for Benfica this season.

Record also claim Wolves had a deal in place to sign him last summer, when he was at Napoli, with work permit issues getting in the way.

But the hefty price tag mentioned is thought to be ambitious – for any player – at this stage.

