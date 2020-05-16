Steve Bull: Wolves players will be thrilled to get into Compton

It is better than having to work from home, no doubt about it.

Of course, strict social distancing measures are in place – but being able to say hello to one of your team-mates from one pitch to the other is good and not to be taken for granted.

Coaches are wearing masks while the players are having to take their own balls and mainly doing running drills, but it is something – more social interaction than they would have had for weeks.

I would have been frustrated so, hopefully, they are able to take out that frustration on the training pitch.

I would have just kept on thinking about when I was able to kick a ball again, and now they have a glimpse of games coming back.

There is still a lot of work to do and a return date is yet to be confirmed, but this will have been a big boost to the players.

That is their bread and butter – getting to that training ground, putting the work in and coming back the next day.

They will be so excited, even though they are not working with their team-mates.

Advertising

There is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel now. It is something for them.

Morgan Gibbs-White has not been at Compton, though, after breaking lockdown rules.

I just think he has been a silly boy. We have all done stupid things, but partying while there is a serious virus around is not right.

We would all love to do it, but we will party when all this is over instead.

Advertising

I just think he has been foolish and he has got a lot of work to do, to get back in the good books.

Ultimately, though, focusing on the positives, it is great to see Nuno’s lot doing some sort of work at Compton again because they will have been going stir-crazy at home.

They are due to be tested for Covid-19 early next week as well.

They are getting a bit of fresh air, proving their fitness – and it also gives the fans hope that football will be back soon. Fingers crossed, things carry on in the same direction.