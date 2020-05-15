Wolves players are all set to get Covid tests

Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad will be checked for Covid-19 at a drive-through testing centre at Compton, with mouth and nose swabs being taken.

Results will take around 24 hours to come through – the outcome hinging on whether the players can start to train in small groups.

Currently, Wolves’ players are training individually at Compton.

Having returned to the training base at the start of this week, players have been travelling alone in their own kit, which is then taken home to be washed.

Players have been working on a pitch to themselves, arriving at staggered times for one-hour sessions.

Morgan Gibbs-White, though, has been ordered to train from home after breaking lockdown rules.

The 20-year-old midfielder will only be allowed to report back to Compton once it is proved he has not contracted coronavirus after being caught on camera at a house party in London with reality TV stars.

Wolves are dealing with the matter internally and are not expected to release an official club statement.

Some fans have called for Gibbs-White to be sacked, but that is not on the cards.

On the testing front, Wolves’ backroom staff did drive-through ones earlier this week.

Players have had their fitness levels assessed throughout this week, and testing them for the virus is the next step.

Offering an insight into what it has been like, goalkeeper John Ruddy told the Express & Star: “It has been fine.

“It’s very strange to be back, but not back together if you like.

“We’re continuing, effectively, the programmes we were given when we were away.

“It’s just good to be back on the grass and letting the staff see everyone’s in good condition and following the programmes as they should’ve been.

“Everybody is raring to go. It is very strict, as it has to be at the moment.

“We’re all on individual pitches and there are four players per hour utilising the pitches that we have.

“We’re getting on with it the best we can, I guess it’s no different to any other club, really.

“We’re comfortable with what everyone has set out for us and more than happy to follow the protocols that are in place.”