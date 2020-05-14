Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White training from home after lockdown breach

The 20-year-old will not be allowed back to Compton until it is proved he has not contracted coronavirus.

Wolves – not expected to make an official statement on the matter – are investigating following him being caught on camera at a Bank Holiday gathering in London with Love Island contestants, ignoring social distancing rules.

Gibbs-White's rule break came after, in March, he posted a video of him training from home on Instagram with the caption: "Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary.

"Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us – let's stay at home for them."