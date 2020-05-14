Wolves keeper John Ruddy relaxed over contract

The 33-year-old shot-stopper’s current deal is due to end in the coming months, with him being the only first-team member soon to be out-of-contract.

Wolves, though, have the option to extend Ruddy’s stay for another year, and he told the Express & Star: “The club have the option, so it’s in the club’s hands.

“I think the situation we find ourselves in now, with this pandemic, is that a lot of clubs are going to change their way of thinking because there’s not enough time, really, to put things in place for next season.

“Players, as well, have to be mindful of the fact that sometimes you might have thought about making a decision that might change now because of everything that is happening.

“That’s a conversation for as and when the ball starts rolling, if you like.

“Me and the club can sit down and speak about it.

“For now, I’m very relaxed – as I have been all season with my situation.

“I’m sure the club are feeling the same as well.

“It’s just taking it step by step, day by day, and let’s see where we come to.”

Ruddy kept an impressive 24 clean sheets in his first season with Wolves, winning the Golden Glove award as the Championship title was lifted in 2017/18.

Since then, he has mainly had to make do with a place on the bench, with Rui Patricio preferred in the Premier League and, this term, the Europa League.

His deal is set to expire on June 30 but all top-flight clubs have agreed that out-of-contract players can have their deals extended to the end of the 2019/20 season, whenever that may be.

On that, Ruddy – who has one England cap – added: “I think that’s just common sense, really.

“The season hasn’t finished and whether it’s me or anyone else who is out of contract, the fact of the matter is you’re committed to the club for the season.

“Unless a player turns around and says that he’s already got a pre-contract agreed with someone, I don’t see anybody arguing the fact that they should stay at their club until the season has come to a conclusion.

“I’m more than happy to stay for the remainder of the season, and then it’s up to the club to decide what’s best for them.”