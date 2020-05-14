Advertising
Bright Enobakhare departs Wolves
Bright Enobakhare has been released from his Wolves contract early by mutual consent.
The 22-year-old forward – part of the 2017/18 Championship-winning squad – has been in limbo after a failed loan spell at Wigan and was due to see his deal expire soon.
In total, he made 49 appearances for the club and scored three goals.
Wolves said in a club statement: "Wolves would like to thank Bright for his contribution and dedication and wish him well for the future."
