Who’d be in your Wolves famous five?

NATHAN JUDAH asked fans to choose their favourites from a list of famous faces both past and present.

Supporters were asked to select one goalkeeper, one defender, one midfielder, one striker and a manager.

But with players carrying different values and only a limited budget to spend, who were the popular selections?

The manager

Despite Stan Culis (£5m) being the most decorated Wolves manger of all-time, it was Nuno Espirito Santo (£4m) who made the majority of teams.

Nuno's slightly cheaper price tag plus the incredible success he has had during the last three years ultimately gave him the edge.

Best of the rest was Kenny Jackett (£1m) with fans looking to save their money for the position players.

There's still plenty of love for the job he did at Molineux and he received more votes than Mick McCarthy and Dave Jones combined.

The goalkeeper

Matt Murray (£1m) was the most selected player in any position making over 90% of the chosen teams.

A combination of cost and talent made it a 'no brainer' for fans to go with the 6ft 5in giant.

Rui Patricio (£5m) proved too pricey for most - only making one solitary team!

Carl Ikeme (£3m) received a few nominations, but nothing came close to Murray.

The defender

Current Wolves captain fantastic Conor Coady (£2m) proved the most popular choice here.

This was the most wide open position with all five players receiving multiple nominations.

But it was the cheeky scouser who made the majority of teams ahead of Billy Wright (£5m).

Willy Boly (£4m) can count himself unlucky not to receive more love with fans looking to spend cash in other departments.

The midfielder

He may have been the highest priced player in his position, but Ruben Neves (£5m) was the standout choice for most.

A combination of outrageous talent and a special knack for the spectacular was enough to tip the scales for many.

'Dangerous' Dave Edwards (£2m) was the best of the rest with Kenny Hibbitt (£3m) also being named in a few teams.

Alex Rae (£3m) will not be happy after not making a single team from over 250 entries!

The striker

The two most expensive strikers proved the two most popular picks.

Steve Bull (£5m) and Raul Jimenez (£4m) were the standout selections of the pack.

Bull just edged out the Mexican with fans looking to spend big on the hotshots.

Diogo Jota (£3m) received a few votes and there was also love for budget option Sylvan Ebanks Blake (£1m).

Nathan's Wolves team - Nuno (£4m), Murray (£1m), Craddock (£1m), Neves (£5m), Raul (£4m)