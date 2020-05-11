Steve Bull: Daniel Podence has real Wolves potential

The 24-year-old Portuguese has barely been seen in a Wolves shirt since arriving in January, becoming the third most expensive player bought by the club in the process.

That is mainly due to football being suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, and 306-goal Bull – with the Premier League aiming to get the season back under way – reckons the 5ft 5in forward will make his mark.

“First of all, I’m excited to get a date for when we can see a game again,” he said.“But Podence is a tricky little player and it’s unfortunate how things have gone for him so far. I think he’ll be champing at the bit, wanting to show the Wolves supporters why the club bought him, so I think he’s a good prospect.

“He’s got to get in the side first and that will be difficult, but once he gets in, I think he’ll be like a little dynamite stick – all over the place.”

Following his arrival from Olympiacos, Podence has made four substitute appearances in the league for Wolves. His one start came in the Europa League, setting up both goals as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men lost 3-2 in the last-16 second-leg at Espanyol.

Podence played in a front two with Adama Traore in Spain but can also play on either flank – and Bull believes that versatility will serve him well under Nuno.

“I think it will. He can slot into multiple positions,” said Bull. “He’ll have his own idea of where he wants to play, but I think he’ll also be happy to play wherever Nuno asks him to. He’ll be raring to go.”

“We’ve got a fair bit to go yet but hopefully it will get back, with everyone healthy,” added Bull.