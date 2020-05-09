Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt: Abandon Project Restart

Top-flight clubs are set to vote on proposals to see out the remaining fixtures – although the vote is not expected to happen in Monday’s meeting.

League chiefs want to play games without fans at neutral venues, while club doctors have expressed fears over players’ safety.

And Hibbitt, who spent 16 years at Wolves as a player, said: “I thought this virus would be quite dramatic and nasty – and that is how it has turned out to be.

“Perhaps it’s easier for me to say as I’m not involved – playing anymore. I’m still a fan of football and still work in the industry, but we all have to be very, very careful.

“There are a lot of opinions but mine has not changed.

“I think the season should end and they should give the trophy to Liverpool.

“Then, the aim would be to start pre-season in July, ready for the new season.

“Whether than can happen or not, it is still doubtful.

Advertising

“But neutral grounds, masks over their faces, we have to wait until the scientists tell us sport, and contact sport, can go ahead – but I am still very doubtful that will happen.”

If the season was ended now, spots for Uefa competitions would be decided on ‘sporting merit’, with the Premier League ultimately deciding what that means.

Wolves are currently sixth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League, and Hibbitt said: “I’d just end the season and then next season, every team that has played in Europe this year goes into the same competition.

“It’s going to be hard for a lot of teams. Wolves have worked their socks off to get where they are and played a lot of games, and they’ve been fantastic.

Advertising

“For that to be taken away from this nasty virus, it would be a nightmare.

“But I probably look at it from a different perspective to football clubs, directors and players and everything that goes with it.

“If we can save one life by cancelling the league, I’m with that.”

He added: “When’s the virus going to end? How long is a piece of string? We’ve just got to go by the advice of scientists and specialists.

“But I’ve not changed my first opinion. Some will agree, some won’t, but I can’t see football coming back in the next few months. It’s too bad. People are still dying and that’s my main concern.”