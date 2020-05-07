Karl Henry’s Wolves joy as NHS fund nears £50k

Henry, who made 272 appearances in seven years at hometown club Wolves, set up the fund – also open to fans – for New Cross Hospital, where he received asthma treatment as a teenager.

A host of former stars including Matt Murray, Danny Batth and Championship-winning boss Mick McCarthy got on board and through ‘throwing everything but the kitchen sink at it’, the goal has almost been reached.

“I am chuffed we have managed to get this far, and will now hopefully smash the target,” said Henry.

“We are at around £48,000, all in, so one big push will do it.

“In such a horrible time, the silver lining is the amount of people who have made themselves available to help.

“There have been so many acts of kindness and selflessness.

“I wondered if we could do something big, so we hoped we could get enough former players to donate to a cause for New Cross, which means a lot to me as I was in and out of there with asthma treatment until I was 16.

“When I saw New Cross needed funds to increase its capacity, that’s how this all came about. I contacted former players – starting with Matt Murray and Danny Batth – and then we’ve contacted a load of players from there. The response has been overwhelming and great to see.”

Within days of the fund being announced, more than £20,000 was raised as Carl Ikeme, Jody Craddock, Robbie Keane, Glenn Hoddle and Jez Moxey were among the hundreds to pledge their support.

The Wolves Former Players’ Association donated £5,000 while a series of raffles including one for Joleon Lescott’s 2003 play-off final shirt and online auctions – facilitated by Wolves Foundation head Will Clowes – have boosted the total.

Proud

“I don’t want to overdo it, but I was really proud to see so many of my former team-mates willing to support this when they have their own things going on – giving to other charities and looking after their families,” added Henry.

“It has been really pleasing. Mick McCarthy, for example, had no hesitation. It just goes to show how much they all think of Wolves – the club and the people in the city – from their time here.”

To get involved, visit justgiving.com and search ‘former Wolves players’.

Meanwhile, Wolves striker Pedro Neto has revealed he is living the dream turning out for the club in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old Portuguese has impressed when given the chance – and he says he is looking to learn from compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

“English football is the most captivating in the world. It was my dream as a child,” Pedro said.

“At that time, I watched Cristiano Ronaldo’s games on television, which was my reference, for Manchester United and I thought I would also like to play in that fabulous league. He’s on a different level. I try to copy him.

“I am proud to be here. I have always worked for this dream.”

And Neto is working hard to make the most of his talents with Wolves.

“I work to be the best,” added the youngster. “My success is due to my effort, the help of all my team-mates and the work of all the coaching staff at Wolverhampton.

“I tried to adapt quickly to the team’s way of playing and the physical football of the Premier League. It involves many back and forths, and that is one of my characteristics.

“I am a counter-attacking player and I fitted well on the team’s style of play. I feel really good at this moment.”