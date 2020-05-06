Former Wolves man Andy Thompson: Don’t risk the players

Nuno Espirito Santo's squad are due to return to individual training at Compton on Monday, with top-flight chiefs hopeful of a resumption of the campaign in early June.

Thompson – who made 451 appearances for Wolves – has previously called on football's governing bodies to show patience when deciding on the rest of the season.

But with Uefa having set a May 25 deadline for the Premier League to make a decision, Thompson said: "It's alright getting it back, but we must make sure it's right.

"We don't need to be putting anybody at risk. You can't put people at risk.

"That's the important part to make sure this virus doesn't spread anymore."

Wolves' players will be adhering to strict social distancing rules when they go back to Compton on Monday and washing their own kits.

If the season does get back going, games are set to be played at neutral venues without fans.

The Premier League are set to meet again about how to continue with Project Restart once the government's position is announced on Sunday.

Advertising

On what he thinks of neutral venues, Thompson said: "I don't know. I know they want to get the Premier League finished.

"But if it ain't right, it's not worth the risk. If it's not right, then leave it."

He added: "There are individual training programmes now.

"The Premier League are obviously planning things, but they've just got to be very, very careful.

"Football is not life or death. There are more important things in life, but they're looking to get it restarted, so keeping everyone safe is the most important thing. It has to be safe."