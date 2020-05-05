Wolves stars jetting in for return to training

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will be among those coming back to Wolverhampton, with the plan being to start individual training on Monday.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff are coming back as well.

Wolves' Compton training base has been open for individual running sessions during the pandemic, but this move represents a step up.

The idea is to get the players, who will be washing their own kits while strict hygiene rules are in place, doing more intensive work – while still working individually – to increase their fitness levels.

Then, the hope is the players will be able to train in small groups as they aim to get match-fit.

A date is yet to be confirmed over when the Premier League season will resume, but top-flight chiefs are determined to get the campaign back up and running.

Seeing out the remaining fixtures without fans at neutral venues is the target, instead of bringing the season to an immediate end as was done in France.

Since football was suspended in March – the day after Wolves drew 1-1 with Olympiacos in a behind-closed-doors Europa League last-16 first-leg in Greece – Wolves' players have mainly had to train from home.

Compton has been open on a booking basis – one hour slots for solo running sessions – but Nuno's lot have mainly had to do work in their houses, using equipment such as exercise bikes and resistance bands.

Some have stayed in the city, but Neves and Moutinho, meanwhile, returned to Portugal.

Compatriot Ruben Vinagre also returned to his homeland, as did Belgian utility man Leander Dendoncker.

From Monday though, they will all be put through their paces at Compton, while adhering to social distancing rules.

It is thought Wolves' squad will be doing similar things to what they would do when they return for pre-season training, doing various activities and their fitness levels being assessed.