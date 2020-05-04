Wolves feature: Only one Adama Traore? Actually there are four

Possessing a potent combination of speed and strength, the 24-year-old has proven himself to be a true anomaly in terms of playing style.

But a few others – also professional footballers – share the same name.

Here, we take a look at those and assess whether more Adama Traore's could end up at Molineux in the future.

Adama Traore – Metz (on loan from Monaco)

Probably having the most potential of any of the other Traore's is this 24-year-old midfielder.

He shot to prominence via the 2015 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, adding his name to an illustrious list by winning the competition's Golden Ball – as Lionel Messi did in 2005, Sergio Aguero in 2007 and Paul Pogba in 2013 – as Mali finished third.

Later that summer, he would sign for Monaco for 14million euros – only to be struck down by injuries soon after.

Monaco's Adama Traore

Loan spells at Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Rio Ave and Cercle Brugge were not the most productive but after a better stint at Metz, Traore could be back on the right path.

Adama Traore – Al Adalah (on loan from Metz)

Confusingly for supporters of French top-flight side Metz, there were two Adama Traore's on the books for a while.

When the midfielder arrived on loan from Monaco last summer, he joined his namesake, fellow Mali international and fellow 24-year-old at the club.

Any confusion was lifted, though, when this Traore, a winger, was sent out on loan to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Adalah in January.

He scored one goal in six games for them before football was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak and has also found the net six times in 28 appearances for Mali.

Adama Traore – Melbourne Victory

This Traore has had a bit of a journeyman career, but he has taken in some trophies along the way.

Melbourne Victory's Adama Traore

Now 30, capable of playing anywhere on the left flank, he is with Melbourne Victory and a dual national, possessing both an Ivorian and Australian passport.

He is in his second spell with Victory – not a bad place to be playing your football – but most of his success came in Switzerland, with Basel.

There from 2015 to 2017, Traore helped them to three Swiss Super League crowns in a row.

So, all three of them have had success in different ways. It is fair to say none of them are on the level of Wolves' winger, though. Moves to Molineux appear unlikely.