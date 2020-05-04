Ruben Neves shares joy over Wolves switch

Since arriving from Porto in the summer of 2017, the Portuguese has stunned supporters with a series of outrageous strikes.

Having won the Championship and helped Wolves become a Premier League and Europa League force, the 23-year-old has no regrets – initially swapping the Champions League for English football’s second tier.

“It was a tough decision because I was a Porto player, I was in my country and I was playing in the Champions League,” Neves told Sky Sports.

“But in my last season with Porto, I didn’t play so much, so I needed to think about myself and my career.

“When I spoke with Wolves, I really liked the project, the ambition.

“Fortunately, it’s turned into one of the best decisions I have made in my career.”

One of the major selling points to Neves at the time was boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who he had worked with at Porto.

And Neves has gone on to play an integral role in Wolves’ success under Nuno.

“He was a big factor. Nuno was my last coach at Porto, and then he called me to say that he wanted me to go with him,” said Neves.

The midfielder – currently back with his family in Portugal while football is suspended because of Covid-19 – also gave an insight into Nuno’s managerial approach as he added: “He’s a really relaxed person who doesn’t speak too much outside of the pitch.

“He just likes to rest and spend time with his family.

“He’s always thinking of tomorrow and what he can do to help the team.”