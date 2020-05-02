Steve Bull: Testing should be at heart of Wolves' return

Obviously the French League has been cancelled and there are reports of players being concerned for their safety.

But if they are able to be tested regularly, it should be safe.

It is a tough decision but, hopefully, players – and everybody else for that matter – will be able to be tested over the coming weeks.

If it was me being tested regularly, I would be chomping at the bit to get back – back to training, back to fitness.

However, if there was any doubt in my mind I could get the virus I would say no, reluctantly, straight away.

It is not an easy decision at all – do you want to give people something to watch on TV?

There is a lot to consider but I think in two weeks, we should have more tests about.

Two weeks is a long time during this pandemic, so I am still hopeful.

We have come over the peak of it now so let’s continue to abide by the rules, what the government says, because if we undo all of this, we will not be seeing football for a long time.

We have just got to keep at it, so hopefully the players are able to safely return to training soon.

If football does come back in these coming months, it seems inevitable that it will be behind closed doors.

That is something I never experienced – although it was a bit like that when I played for the Albion! – so it would be strange for the lads.

You would be out there thinking ‘who am I playing for?’, but hopefully fans will have something to watch on the telly soon.

For now, it is a case of staying determined and keeping our fingers crossed.

We have been out delivering supplies to hospitals again this week – taking gloves to New Cross Hospital yesterday.

We are just trying to do our bit. People are raising money for the Steve Bull Foundation, and then we are going out and buying the stuff – aprons, hand gel – to take straight to the hospitals.

Let’s see what next week brings, stick to the rules, and keep our heads up.