Wolves comment: Stan Cullis record stacks up against game’s best

The BBC have put together a poll, asking who is the greatest British post-war manager, and former Manchester United boss Ferguson – a winner of 38 trophies including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League crowns – has won, with 40 per cent of the vote.

That sounds pretty fair as well. You cannot argue Fergie’s brilliance.

However, the 14-man shortlist which also included Don Revie, Bobby Robson and Alf Ramsey had one glaring omission.

Why was Cullis – the man at the forefront of Wolves’ golden era – left out?

OK, as a supporter of the club he managed so brilliantly, having sat many times in the stand named after him, my view might be slightly biased.

But his managerial honours speak for themselves.

Under his guidance, Wolves were First Division champions in 1953/54, 57/58 and 58/59.

They won the FA Cup in both 1949 and 1960, too.

Advertising

And even though there are no prizes for finishing second, it is worth noting Wolves were top-flight runners-up in 49/50, 54/55 and 59/60.

They also came third in 52/53, 55/56 and 60/61, so, ultimately, they were there or thereabouts for more than a decade.

Cullis was the brains behind Wolves’ best years to date.

Stan Cullis

Advertising

His counterparts held him in the highest of regards, too – as a person as well as a professional.

Shankly – who guided Liverpool to three First Division titles, two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup – wrote in his autobiography: “While Stan was volatile and outrageous in what he said, he never swore. And he could be as soft as mash.

“He would give you his last penny. Stan was 100 per cent Wolverhampton. His blood must have been of old gold. He would have died for Wolverhampton.

“Above all, Stan is a very clever man who could have been successful at anything.

“When he left Wolverhampton, I think his heart was broken and he thought the whole world had come down on top of him.

“All round, as a player, as a manager, and for general intelligence, it would be difficult to name anyone since the game began who could qualify to be in the same class as Stan Cullis.”

Busby – who surprisingly only got one per cent of the vote, by the way – said on Cullis: “Wolves in those days stood for everything that was good about British football.

“They played with great power, spirit and style.”

As well as those glowing tributes from his fellow greats, Wolves under Cullis would prove instrumental in the formation of the European Cup.

Beating Hungarian side Honved 3-2 under the floodlights at Molineux in 1954, they were declared ‘champions of the world’ – and the European Cup came about the following season.

So, as well as winning everything there was to win at that point in time, Cullis helped create what many see as the game’s most prestigious competition nowadays.

You could even make a case that without Cullis & Co, Ferguson would not have been able to carve out such an illustrious career in the dugout.

Do not get me wrong, I am not saying Cullis is outright better than Fergie, Paisley, Clough, Shankly or Busby.

The statue of Stan Cullis outside his named stand at Molineux

But he deserves to be in the conversation. He is one of the best.

I will leave you with this apt quote from Wolves great Bert Williams, talking about the man he played under for so many years.

“He was absolutely dedicated to football and the Wolves in particular,” said ‘The Cat’.

“There’s no doubt about that, he gave most of his life to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was one of the top four successful managers since the war.

“He’s on a par with Matt Busby, Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough.”