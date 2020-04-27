Wolf pack are pushing Max Kilman

The 22-year-old has quietly signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2022 after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

And he says picking the brains of skipper Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Romain Saiss has been invaluable, allowing him to hold his own in both the Premier League and Europa League.

“Training with them every day and watching them play, you learn a lot,” said Kilman, who is eager to return to normal training once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

“This year has been unbelievable and I can’t describe how much I’ve learned.

“Seeing all these players, you learn so much and take parts of their game into yours. It’s a positive for me.”

As well as being able to call on his fellow defenders for advice, Kilman’s game has sharpened up through marking Wolves’ strikers in training.

Raul Jimenez scored 22 goals in all competitions, while Diogo Jota managed 15.

The former England futsal player – signed from non-league Maidenhead United less than two years ago – has played five times in the Europa this campaign and twice in the top flight. He has made a further three appearances across the Carabao and FA Cups too.

“The forward players we have here are unbelievable,” said Kilman. “You can see that with what they’ve been doing this season in the Premier League.

“Training with them does help me a lot, especially having those one-v-one battles.

“It is hard, training with the players in our team as they’re all great players, but it’s been very good for me.”