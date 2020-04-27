Terry Connor hails Wolves' 2009 unsung heroes

Dave Jones’s 2002/03 squad – after such a long wait – got into the big time via an unforgettable 3-0 play-off final victory over Sheffield United, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s 2017/18 side wowed supporters with sensational displays week in and week out.

But Mick McCarthy’s charges were an outstanding group in their own right – assembled without breaking the bank, full of young, hungry players with both talent and work-rate in abundance.

Saturday marked 11 years since they lifted the Championship crown after a 1-1 draw at Barnsley, with Kyel Reid (remember him?) smashing home Matt Jarvis’s cross to seal the deal.

And Terry Connor, McCarthy’s trusted assistant at Wolves, insists players like Reid – who only played eight games but scored that crucial goal on loan from West Ham – helped make that season so special.

“The promotion in 2008/09 was a very special year,” said Connor, speaking at an event at popular Wolverhampton sports pub, The Cleveland Arms. “I think everything came together – fans, players, staff – and everybody really enjoyed that season.

“You hit the nail on the head when you say group, because yes there were some players that played most of the games – Michael Kightly, Matt Jarvis, Karl Henry – but I remember fondly the bits where players came into the group and performed really well, at times we really needed them to.

“I remember things like Derby where Marlon Harewood, who came in on loan, that was his game.

“It was those sorts of people – Matt Hill who came in at left-back, Kyel Reid.

“It’s all those players, maybe not the names that everyone remembers, but they were very instrumental. It was a group effort that got us there, not just the 11 who played every week.”

All three promotions were done in different ways.

In 2002/03, senior professionals such as Paul Ince and Dennis Irwin provided that big-game nous just when Wolves needed it.

Under Nuno, major signings such as Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Willy Boly lived up to their billing, seamlessly adjusting to English football and shining.

Under McCarthy, it was mainly players from a lower level – and a lot of them.

With Nuno now, it is a small squad, while in 2008/09 there were 30 players fielded in the league.

On that, Connor said: “They all did their jobs.

“There are many ways to play and coach football, and what Wolves are doing now is phenomenal. It is a terrific group of players. They may not be the biggest group, but it’s a terrific group of players.

“We had some quality players in there, but I remember the efforts of Dave Edwards, Kevin Foley, Stephen Ward – all team players.

“If it wasn’t for them pulling together and doing it together, we wouldn’t have got over the line.

“Everyone played their part that season. Not only staff and fans, but the players were tremendous in terms of supporting each other.

“When Sylvan Ebanks-Blake was missing, Andy Keogh would come in or Chris Iwelumo would take the reins. They all did their bit and it was a promotion for everyone.”

Ultimately, McCarthy and Connor – both from working class backgrounds in Yorkshire – wanted players to put in the hard yards.

They had a set of core values, and still do, with McCarthy looking to get back into management – very likely with Connor next to him – after recently leaving Ireland.

“I don’t think there’s any real secret apart from the fact we were born not far from each other,” added Connor, when asked about the pair’s success. “I think we have a set of values that we hold dear. As long as players adhere to those, you normally get a good response out of a group of players.

“We’ve been that way, very honest with the players. If they’re doing well, we’ll tell them. If they’re not, we tell them where they can improve.

“And in the main, players have responded to that over the years and I think that’s why me and Mick have had that longevity – not only in the game but together.”