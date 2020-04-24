Wolves' European hopes in limbo should Premier League be cancelled

Uefa has advised that 'sporting merit' will decide places in next season's European cups should a league be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But if cancelled – seen as an absolute last resort for sporting integrity and financial reasons – it would ultimately be the Premier League's decision as to what sporting merit means.

One system that could be used is points per game and, in that case, Wolves would drop from sixth to seventh in the top-flight table.

Sheffield United, having played a game fewer while also on 43 points, would leap-frog Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Finishing seventh last season was enough for Wolves to get into the Europa League, which they are currently in the last 16 of, via the qualifying rounds.

But whether it would be enough again is unclear, with Manchester City currently appealing a two-year Uefa ban for breaking financial fair play rules and the FA Cup – the winners of that usually getting a European spot – also up in the air.

Wolves, of course, would qualify for the Champions League if the Europa resumes and they end up winning the competition.

Uefa are determined to see seasons completed, urging leagues to 'explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to Uefa club competitions to their natural conclusion'.

Advertising

It is also noted, though, that leagues can be terminated early for 'legitimate reasons' – the 'existence of an official order prohibiting sports events' or 'insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible'.

And if a season is legitimately cancelled, leagues must then come up with an 'objective, transparent and non-discriminatory' system for selecting teams for the Champions League and Europa League.

Uefa are also working on two scenarios which 'envisage domestic football starting before Uefa club competitions' as this season looks to be concluded.

The one plan is to run the rest of the European games in parallel with the domestic games, and the other plan being to complete the domestic matches and restart the Uefa competitions in August.