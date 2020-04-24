Hard to be home alone admits Wolves’ Romain Saiss

The 30-year-old Moroccan, as a Muslim, is now fasting during daylight hours for a month as he looks to continue to maintain his fitness.

On how it has been, doing drills in his house, he told Talksport: “At the start, we had a return date, so we had a programme for two weeks.

“The objective was to come back in two weeks.

“Now it’s more difficult because we don’t have any date of return, so it’s really hard.

“You have to find the right balance because if you train too much, you’ll lose a lot of energy.

“I hope we are going to start the training really soon, maybe six weeks.

“I try to do something every day to maintain my fitness.

“When we can have a date of return, we’ll train harder – but I want to do something every day as I might start going crazy.”

A few of Saiss’s Wolves team-mates have spoken of the difficulties training from home, with Matt Doherty admitting it is a big test of mental resolve.

And with Saiss now only eating before sunrise and after dusk, he has had to adjust his training schedule.

“Of course, I have to move my training to later,” he said.

“If I work in the morning, the day would be really long and hard.

“I try to adapt my training, but I won’t do less.

“I’ll do the same thing, just not at the same time of the day.

“I have to stay fit. It’s important to drink a lot of water and eat well.”

It is safe to say, this period is unlike anything else Wolves’ players have experienced before.

They are still keeping in regular contact via a Whatsapp group chat, though, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been checking up on his players.

“We have a group chat with the players, and one with the players and staff in,” added Saiss, who has played 39 times for Wolves this season and impressed greatly at the back.

“He posts some messages just to keep in touch with the players and called us last week to see how we are.

“It’s important for me as a player to have a good relationship with the manager.

“I think the relationship is the most important, to keep the unity in the team.

“That’s what he’s doing now and what we’re doing as a team.”